Polymer supplier Vinmar launches European distribution unit, Axia Plastics

May 29, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of expanding its Canadian representation, Vinmar International Ltd., a Houston, Tex.-based plastics and chemicals marketing and distribution company, is now launching a new European distribution company, Axia Plastics Europe.

In a statement, Vinmar said that Axia Plastics will offer a “full-service distribution model with warehouses in several countries and industry-leading technical service and application development support to its customers.”

Axia Plastics will initially have local sales, technical and customer service teams servicing the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Poland, the statement said, but plans to rapidly expand into other geographies and add more products and services.

Vinmar is an official distribution company for ExxonMobil, bringing products such as Exceed XP, Exceed, Enable, and Vistamaxx performance polymers and Escor specialty copolymers to its customers.

In April, Vinmar named Cole McGuffin as its national account manager for Canada. He is based out of the company’s office in Mississauga, Ont.