M. Holland partners with BASF to expand its 3D printing business

November 22, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to increase its footprint in the 3D printing materials market, thermoplastic resins distributor M. Holland Co. has signed a distribution agreement with Innofil3D, part of the BASF 3D Printing Solutions Group, that will give its industrial manufacturing clients access to the expanding BASF 3D product portfolio.

This is the third such partnership that Northbrook, Ill.-based M. Holland has entered into this year. It recently signed a distribution agreement with 3DXTECH, which added 24 engineering materials to its portfolio, and in May of this year, Owens Corning named M. Holland master distributor of its XSTRAND line of fibreglass-reinforced products.

M. Holland is also continuing to invest in new 3D printing capabilities at its research and development centre in Easton, Penn., as well as its dedicated 3D Printing Lab at its Northbrook headquarters.

“Our agreement with M. Holland provides us a great opportunity to build on our knowledge of automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods 3D printing solutions in the U.S.,” BASF 3D Printing Solutions’ sales manager, Roger Sijlbing, said. “With our newly expanded 3D printing application technology centre we hope to provide M. Holland clients with innovative solutions to incorporate 3D printing practices in new, profitable ways.”