Gelest acquires polymer maker Bimax

July 2, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move designed to bolster its portfolio of specialty materials, material supplier Gelest Inc. has acquired Bimax, a manufacturer and marketer of specialty monomers and polymers for use in the manufacture of contact lenses, intraocular lenses, personal care products, coatings and adhesives and other advanced technology applications.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“The addition of Bimax is an important step in our strategic plan. Bimax strengthens our position in high-growth value-added applications, provides access to new customers and talent, and expands our production capability and R&D pipeline,” Ken Gayer, CEO of Gelest, said in a statement. “Like Gelest, Bimax has a long track record of growth built over decades of developing products based on specific and unique customer needs. Bimax fits very well with our corporate culture and our philosophy of enabling our customers’ technology, and we look forward to working with the management team at Bimax going forward.”

Bimax was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, Penn. Bimax will continue to operate under the Bimax name, and all employees will be retained in their current roles, Gelest said.

Gelest is headquartered in Morrisville, Penn. The company manufactures and supplies silicones, organosilanes, and metal-organics for advanced technology end markets including medical device, life sciences, microelectronics, personal care, and other end markets.