CPIA names 2019-2020 Board of Directors

June 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) has announced its new Board following its annual general meeting to elect officers and directors on June 19, 2019.

Joel Rudolph, Farnell Packaging, was elected Chair of the Board; and Mark Lichtblau, vice president of Inteplast Bags and Films Corp., Haremar Plastic Manufacturing Division, was elected as Treasurer.

Sarah Marshall, director, technical services for Nova Chemicals Corp., was elected as Immediate Past Chair of the Board. In addition, CPIA has added six new Directors including Stephanie Cook, Imperial Oil Ltd.; Kathy McCraw, Dow Canada; Christen Bates, Clariant Additives Canada; Magali Depras, TC Transcontinental; Rick Babington, Wentworth Technologies; and Mark Rose, Layfield Group.

“We are very pleased to welcome Stephanie, Kathy, Christen, Magali, Rick and Mark to our Board of Directors,” said Joel Rudolph, CPIA Chair of the Board. “Their experience and proven business acumen will definitely serve CPIA well.”

CPIA’s new Board of Directors is:

Officers:

Chair: Joel Rudolph, Farnell Packaging

Treasurer: Mark Lichtblau, Inteplast Bags and Films Corp., Haremar Plastic Manufacturing Division

Immediate Past Chair: Sarah Marshall, Nova Chemicals

President and CEO: Carol Hochu, CPIA (ex-officio)

Directors:

Christen Bates, Clariant Additives Canada

Cynthia Shanks, Keurig Canada

Daniel Reshef, Urban Polymers

Gerry Maldoff, Hymopack

Kathy McCraw, Dow Canada

Magali Depras, TC Transcontinental

Mark Rose, Layfield Group

Michael Green, CKF

Patrick Robertson, Cascades SPG

Rick Babington, Wentworth Technologies

Sean Dennis, Trademark Plastics

Stephanie Cook, Imperial Oil Ltd.

Tony Moucachen, Merlin Plastics

CPIA was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Toronto.