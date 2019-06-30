CPIA names 2019-2020 Board of Directors

Joel Rudolph of Farnell Packaging was elected Chair of the Board; and Mark Lichtblau of Inteplast Bags and Films Corp., Haremar Plastic Manufacturing Division, was elected as Treasurer.
June 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics
The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) has announced its new Board following its annual general meeting to elect officers and directors on June 19, 2019.
Joel Rudolph, Farnell Packaging, was elected Chair of the Board; and Mark Lichtblau, vice president of Inteplast Bags and Films Corp., Haremar Plastic Manufacturing Division, was elected as Treasurer.
Sarah Marshall, director, technical services for Nova Chemicals Corp., was elected as Immediate Past Chair of the Board. In addition, CPIA has added six new Directors including Stephanie Cook, Imperial Oil Ltd.; Kathy McCraw, Dow Canada; Christen Bates, Clariant Additives Canada; Magali Depras, TC Transcontinental; Rick Babington, Wentworth Technologies; and Mark Rose, Layfield Group.
“We are very pleased to welcome Stephanie, Kathy, Christen, Magali, Rick and Mark to our Board of Directors,” said Joel Rudolph, CPIA Chair of the Board. “Their experience and proven business acumen will definitely serve CPIA well.”
CPIA’s new Board of Directors is:
Officers:
Directors:
CPIA was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Toronto.
Have your say: