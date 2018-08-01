Ascend Performance Materials acquires thermoplastics maker Britannia Techno Polymer

August 1, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Nylon 6,6 producer Ascend Performance Materials has acquired Britannia Techno Polymer (BTP), an engineering plastics compounder based in the Netherlands.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Houston, Tex.-based Ascend said the purchase will provide it with an engineering plastics manufacturing base in Europe and an expansion to its portfolio of proprietary compounds.

“Our new partnership with BTP provides Ascend with a sixth manufacturing location and a dedicated footprint for serving our customers throughout Europe with enhanced compounding capabilities and broader application development expertise,” said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend. “Most importantly, BTP shares our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and customer service. Together, we will expand our offerings and continue to provide the levels of reliability and technical service customers have come to trust.”

BTP was founded in 2006 by Andrew Leigh. The company is an engineering thermoplastics compounding and tolling company specializing in the production of proprietary nylon compounds. Its certifications include ISO 9001 and TS 16949.

“This purchase will allow us to better serve our European customers and expand our compounding capacity and capabilities,” said John Saunders, Ascend’s European leader. “We have a long relationship with BTP and look forward to realizing greater operational efficiency and experience.”

BTP’s employees will transition immediately to Ascend. Leigh will join Ascend’s global management team as director of compounding technology.