Tekni-Plex purchases Italian healthcare packaging manufacturer Lameplast

July 2, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based packaging and tubing supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. continues its buying spree with the purchase of Italian healthcare packaging company Lameplast SpA from Milan-based private equity firm Aksìa Group for an undisclosed amount.

Lameplast will become part of Tekni-Plex’s global Tekni-Films business.

Headquartered in Rovereto sul Secchia near Modena, the company is described as a leading Italian manufacturer of plastic single/multi-dose containers for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, veterinary and cosmetic applications, with an emphasis on ophthalmic, vaccine, vaginal and rectal applications. “Lameplast is also known for its injection molding, blow molding and injection blow molding expertise which enables it to produce custom packaging solutions for demanding applications,” Tekni-Plex said in a July 2 press release.

“We continue to drive our strategy by growing our business organically and through mergers and acquisitions (M&A),” Paul Young, Tekni-Plex’s president and CEO, said in the press release. “We have specifically focused on expanding our healthcare packaging offerings, with M&A in product or technology adjacencies. Lameplast brings Tekni-Plex specific expertise in unit and multi-dose packaging that was not part of our portfolio previously. We will now be able to offer a rigid packaging solution for prescription and over-the-counter medications and vaccines, in addition to our Tekni-Films flexible packaging options.”

The acquisition adds approximately 130 more employees to Tekni-Plex’s 3,000-strong global workforce; Lameplast general manager Luca Iulli will continue to oversee the operation.

The company’s quality management system is ISO 15378 and ISO 9001 certified. Lameplast is also a CE-mark holder for Class I medical devices, which indicates compliance with applicable European Union (EU) regulations and enables the commercialization of products in the 32 EU countries. Production is carried out in Class ISO 7 (Class 10,000) and ISO 8 (Class 100,000) controlled contamination environments according to ISO 14644-1.

Lameplast is the twelfth acquisition that Wayne, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex has made in the past five years. Tekni-Plex supplies products for such end markets as medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household, and industrial.