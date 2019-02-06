PPC Flexible Packaging buys HFM Packaging Ltd.

February 6, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Custom flexible packaging supplier PPC Flexible Packaging LLC has acquired HFM Packaging Ltd., a manufacturer of packaging for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food, and industrial applications headquartered in Pewaukee, Wis.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

HFM produces packaging solutions for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food, and industrial applications, and is said to be a market leader in the use of labels as peel and reseal closures for personal care markets as well as a converter of pouches.

PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Ill., supplies flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags, and pouches. The firm operates four manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and one in Colombia.

“It’s our goal to leverage HFM’s state-of-the-art reclosable and pouch technologies in both consumer and healthcare markets to an even higher level of growth through new and existing customers across all of PPC’s businesses,” Kevin Keneally, CEO of PPC Flexible, said in a statement.