Conventus Polymers named new distribution partner for AGC Chemicals in North America

Thermoplastics supplier Conventus Polymers LLC has been named an authorized distributor of AGC Chemicals Americas’ fluoropolymer resins in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The agreement with the Exton, Pa.-based global producer covers Fluon ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) fluoropolymers; and Fluon PFA resins, which are copolymers of tetrafluoroethylene and perfluorinated vinyl ether.

In an Oct. 17 news release, Conventus officials said the deal will expand the company’s growing fluoropolymer portfolio and complement its overall engineering plastics line with high-performance materials that are in demand for challenging, high-end markets and applications.

“Fluoropolymers are known for their…chemical resistance, along with inherent flame retardance, strong mechanical strength over a wide temperature range, and excellent electrical properties,” the news release said.

Conventus will sell ETFE and PFA fluoropolymers for injection molding, extrusion, and compression molded applications, allowing the company to target the electrical industry, particularly the semiconductor market segment. The company will also look to grow ETFE organically and potentially replace polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) which continues to be in tight supply, according to John Jorgensen, president of Conventus Polymers.

Conventus is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.