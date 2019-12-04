Thermoplastics distributor Conventus Polymers opens Mexican subsidiary

December 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Conventus Polymers LLC, a distributor of high-performance engineering thermoplastics headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., has established a new Mexican subsidiary, Conventus Polymers de Mexico.

Based in Guadalajara, the new subsidiary will offer the company’s product portfolio, including specialty nylons, polycarbonates, polysulfones, PEEK, thermoplastic vulcanizates and custom compounds, to processors and end users throughout the Mexican market.

In a Dec. 2 statement, Conventus said that it has been doing business in Mexico for several years. “Establishing a legal entity strengthens [our] position in the Mexican market and allows [us] to offer world-class service to both local plastic converters as well as the OEMs that [we] currently support,” the statement said.

Conventus will handle all exporting, importing, insurance, customs clearance, duty costs, and freight from port to warehouse to the customer, the statement added.

Conventus has established warehouses in Guadalajara and Queretaro in addition to its warehouses on the border. “A compounding partner performs toll compounding of Conventus-branded products in Queretaro,” the statement said. “This tolling arrangement allows [us] to offer local production with quick turnaround times and minimal freight costs”.