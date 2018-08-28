Conventus Polymers to distribute Kumho Polychem’s line of TPVs in North America

August 28, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Parsippany, NJ–based Conventus Polymers LLC, a distributor of high-performance engineering thermoplastics, is now an exclusive distributor of Kumho Polychem’s thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) in North America.

“We welcome this new distribution arrangement, which expands portfolio options for our customers,” said John Jorgensen, president of Conventus Polymers. “This new offering will enable us to cost effectively compete in the thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) space, which is one of the fastest-growing segments in the plastics industry.”

Jorgensen added that Kumho Polychem, which is based in Seoul, South Korea, is a recognized supplier of high-quality products that are uniquely positioned in Conventus Polymers’ portfolio of materials. “Our strategy to align our business with global industry leaders is further solidified by this agreement with Kumho Polychem,” he said. Conventus will provide all technical marketing, account management, application development and customer service.

Kumho Polychem’s Innoprene TPV line includes 43 grades which are targeted for seal, gasket, cover, and hose applications for the automotive, industrial, electrical, sporting goods, and furniture markets. The grades range in hardness from 45 to 93 Shore A and up to 40 Shore D. These materials will complement Conventus Polymers’ line of TPEs which includes copolyester grades from LG Chem, Seoul, South Korea.

Kumho Polychem operates a 12,000-metric-ton production plant in Yeosu, South Korea, and a research and development facility in Daejeon.