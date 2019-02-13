Chroma Color expands by acquiring Polymer Concentrates

February 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand its product offerings, specialty colour and additive concentrate supplier Chroma Color Corp. has acquired Polymer Concentrates Inc. (PCI) of Clinton, Mass.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

PCI develops and manufactures colour concentrates for the international plastics industry.

“Over the past five decades, [PCI] has forged deep relationships with a wide range of customers in the automotive, communication technology, wire and cable, housewares, netting, packaging and other specialty industries,” Chroma CEO Tom Bolger said in a statement. “[It] has a solid reputation in the marketplace, and its facility is very close to our plant in Leominster, Mass.”

Chroma and PCI have complimentary product lines, but “distinctly different customer bases,” Bolger added, making the purchase an opportunity for Chroma to “offer a broader suite of products to the customers of both the legacy Chroma and PCI.”

Headquartered in McHenry, Ill., Chroma makes colour concentrates based on a variety of resins for several markets. The firm employs about 400 and has annual sales of more than US$160 million. In mid-2018, investment firm Arsenal Capital Partners combined Chroma with materials firms Carolina Color, Breen Color Concentrates, and Breen’s Hudson Color unit – which were all owned by Arsenal – to create the current Chromo firm.