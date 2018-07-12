Carolina Color appoints Tom Bolger as CEO

July 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of its recent acquisition of colourant supplier Chroma Color Corp., Carolina Color Corp. has promoted Chroma’s former CEO Tom Bolger as the new CEO of Carolina Color.

Bolger is a 30-plus-year veteran of the colour and additive concentrate business, beginning with Chroma in the 1980s and including positions with Wilson Color, M.A. Hanna, PolyOne Corp., and returning to Chroma where he has been the CEO since 2005 and owner since 2016.

Headquartered in McHenry, Ill., Chroma has been in business for more than 50 years. The company produces custom formulated masterbatch colours, dry colours, additive concentrates, and pre-colour compounds for the packaging, electronic, safety, automotive, recreational, medical, and consumer products industries. It was acquired by Carolina Color in early July for an undisclosed price.

“Tom’s creativity, drive and experience in both growing businesses organically and through acquisition is a perfect complement to our strategy for this business,” Carolina Color’s chairman, George Abd, said in a statement. “We look forward to great success for the business under Tom’s leadership.”

Salisbury, N.C.-based Carolina Color is now composed of four leading specialty colour and additive concentrate supplier brands in the plastics marketplace: Breen, Chroma, Hudson, and Carolina Color.