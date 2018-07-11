BASF acquires two manufacturers of 3D printing materials

July 11, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In another step forward in its strategy to occupy the 3D printing materials market, chemical supplier BASF has purchased Advanc3D Materials GmbH in Hamburg, Germany and Setup Performance SAS in Lyon, France.

The purchases – which come on the heels of BASF’s acquisition last year of Dutch filament maker Innofil3D – were made through BASF’s New Business GmbH (BNB) unit.

The terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

Advanc3D Materials offers advanced, tailor-made plastic powders and formulations for selective laser sintering (SLS) together with process knowhow. Setup Performance, which operates a production site in Lyon, is Advanc3D Materials’ most important partner in the development and manufacture of SLS materials.

BNB will integrate both companies into its subsidiary BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH (B3DPS).

“Following our acquisition of Innofil3D last year and the consequent strengthening of our market presence in plastic filaments for layer extrusion we are now in similar fashion expanding our market access in the area of powder bed fusion,” Dr. Dietmar Bender, vice president of manufacturing and technology at BNB, said in a statement. “The portfolio complements our existing range, being perfectly suited to products such as polyamide 11, polyamide 12 and polypropylene.”