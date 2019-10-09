Chroma Color completes expansion of Leominster, Mass. manufacturing site

October 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty colour and additive concentrate supplier Chroma Color Corp. has completed a yearlong expansion and over a US$1 million investment in its manufacturing plant in Leominster, Mass.

The McHenry, Ill.-based company also said that, as a result of the expansion, its facility in nearby Clinton, Mass. will be locating to the improved Leominster site.

In an Oct. 9 statement, Chroma noted that the investments at the Leominster plant included “significant structural upgrades, new compounding lines, a dust collection system, a new state-of-the-art colour development laboratory, along with improvements to both warehousing and office environments.”

“As we continue to strengthen our position in the color concentrate marketplace, we determined manufacturing site upgrades would be necessary to serve our customers growing need for technically strong partners,” Chroma CEO Tom Bolger said in the statement. “This move is intended to streamline operations and better serve customers by integrating key operations into existing manufacturing facilities where we have more advanced lab and technical equipment leveraging robust analytical and formulation resources.”

A majority of current Clinton, Mass. employees will be given the opportunity to continue at Chroma, the company also said. “The Leominster facility is just 10 miles from the Clinton site,” Chroma said in its statement. “Transition assistance will be made available for those few employees not offered a transfer.”

“Because key personnel, equipment, and historical knowledge will be transferring to Leominster operations, we anticipate a seamless transition for current customers served out of Clinton,” Bolger said. “Detailed transition plans are in place and expected to be completed by year-end.”