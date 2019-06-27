Chroma Color names Gerald Baillargeon as new CFO

June 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty colour and additive concentrate supplier Chroma Color Corp. has appointed Gerald (L.J.) Baillargeon as its new chief financial officer.

Most recently, Baillargeon held the position of chief financial officer at foam technology supplier Elite Comfort Solutions. Prior to that, he served as the chief financial officer at business communications specialist Solvaira Specialties and Diversified Global Graphics Group (DG3). Earlier in his career, he held key financial positions at Automatic Data Processing and Ernst & Young.

“Having L.J. join us with his record of strong and decisive executive leadership in organizations ranging from US$50 million to US$1 billion is a definite asset as we move forward with aggressive growth plans for 2019 into 2020,” Chroma Color CEO Tom Bolger said in a statement. “With his broad financial expertise and proven leadership, I am confident he is the right leader who will help propel us in our next phase of growth.”

Chroma Color is headquartered in McHenry, Ill.