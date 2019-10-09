PPC Flexible Packaging acquires flexible packaging maker Popular Ink

October 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In its fifth flexible packaging-related acquisition in the past two years, PPC Flexible Packaging TM LLC has purchased Popular Ink LLC, a McKinney, Texas-based supplier of printed laminated roll stock, gel and stick packs, stand-up pouches, and labels and sleeves.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Popular Ink services the health and beauty and nutraceutical markets.

PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Ill., provides flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags, and pouches. The firm operates five manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and one in Colombia, South America. Its facilities are SQF and ISO-9001 certified. The company was founded in 1968.

PPC’s previous acquisitions include Fisher Container and Packaging Products Corporation in 2017, Temkin International in 2018 and HFM Packaging in 2019. “All businesses have been successfully integrated into the PPC Flexible Packaging enterprise and are positioned for growth,” PCC said in a statement.