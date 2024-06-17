Resin distributor Nexeo Plastics appoints new president, CEO

Industry veteran Kurt Schuering is the firm's new head, taking over from Paul Tayler, who is retiring.

Resin distributor Nexeo Plastics has named industry veteran Kurt Schuering as its new president and CEO, taking over from outgoing head Paul Tayler, who is retiring.

In a June 17 news release, Nexeo parent firm GPD Cos. Inc. said that Schuering “brings nearly 30 years of experience in the plastics industry and a proven track record of success, making him the ideal candidate to lead GPD into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Schuering has served in several key leadership roles, includes four years as president of PolyOne Distribution, which now operates as Formerra. He most recently was vice president of Shaw Development LLC, a sensors manufacturer in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Tayler joined The Woodlands, Texas-based Nexeo in 2018 and was named president and CEO in 2020. He will remain on GPD’s board of directors.

Nexeo distributes resins and compounds in North America, Europe, and Asia for more than 30 suppliers.