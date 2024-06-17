Rona names new president, CEO

The company's new head, J. P. Towner, joined in October 2023 as chief financial officer.

Canadian home improvement retail chain Rona Inc. has appointed J. P. Towner as its new president and CEO.

Towner joined Rona in October 2023 as chief financial officer.

In a June 17 news release, company officials describe Towner as “a seasoned executive with more than 15 years of experience in corporate strategy, financial management, and leadership”. Before moving to Rona, he served as chief financial officer at Dollarama and executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Pomerleau Inc.

Towner takes over from Andrew Iacobucci, who was named as Rona’s chief executive in June last year, and who is no longer with the organization.

Headquartered in Boucherville, Que., Rona has a network of some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under the Rona, Rona+, Reno-Depot and Dick’s Lumber banners.