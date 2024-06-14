Siemens Canada expanding Quebec manufacturing plant

The project aims to improve the efficiency and capacity of the plant, and is expected to be completed in 2027.

In a project that aims to improve efficiency and capacity, industrial automation and energy technology conglomerate Siemens Canada is investing approximately $14 million to modernize its 10,400 square meter manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Que.

The project includes expanded production of made-to-order switchboards, powerpanels and panelboards and improved manufacturing processes, including increased automation and a revised layout of shop floor machinery to improve material flow. According to company officials, this improvement could lead to a 15 per cent increase in jobs at the facility by 2027.

“Siemens is excited to be investing in Canada, contributing to skilled job creation and the growth of digital manufacturing in Quebec,” said Siemens Canada president and CEO Faisal Kazi. “This transformation will allow us to scale and pivot to serve a growing market, ensuring we can continue to supply the Canadian market with high-quality products.”

All phases of the modernization and expansion project are expected to be completed in 2027.