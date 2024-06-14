Röhm ‘significantly’ expands acrylic compounding capacity at U.S. site

The capacity boost for acrylic compounds was achieved at the chemical maker's plant in Wallingford, Conn.

Germany-based plastics and specialty chemicals maker Röhm GmbH has made what it calls a significant expansion of the production capacity of acrylic compounds at its plant in Wallingford, Conn.

In a June 10 news release, Röhm officials said the improvement involved modifying and redeploying an existing production line at the Wallingford site, and that the added capacity will provide customers with faster delivery and will allow the firm to meet increasing demand.

The Wallingford facility has more than 50 workers and operates several production lines that manufacture specialty polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) molding compounds. Röhm’s PMMA products are sold under the Plexiglas brand name in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia and as the Acrylite brand in the Americas.

The site is also a production site for Cyrolite-brand transparent acrylic-based resins that are used in medical applications.

In the news release, Röhm officials said the company is the only global manufacturer of methyl methacrylate (MMA) feedstock and acrylic resins, complete with downstream compounding, in Asia, Europe and North America. “This makes Röhm a strategic and reliable partner for customers around the world,” molding compounds head Siamak Djafarian said.