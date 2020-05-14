May 12 - May 14, 2020

ABC-Straße 52, 20354 Hamburg, Germany

This AMI forum, specifically created for companies involved at every stage of the European polymer supply chain usually ​attracts over 100 attendees from across the supply chain. ​The conference provides participants with an opportunity to review recent trends in sourcing options for both commodity and engineering resin grades and the implications for their business.

Polymer Sourcing & Distribution 2020 will review global trends in sourcing, logistics and distribution of polymers and their feedstock and how these impact on the plastics industry.

Participants will have ample opportunities for discussions during the Q&A sessions and networking breaks.

Visit event's website