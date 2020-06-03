Event
Plastic Closure Innovations Conference
June 01 - June 03, 2020
Carrer de Joan Salvat Papasseit, 38, 08870 Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
This international conference focusses on innovation in the plastic closures industry and product delivery mechanisms for both beverages and non-beverages applications. The conference will bring together leading industry professionals and experts throughout the value chain.
The conference includes plenty of networking opportunities, with an exhibition area and evening drinks reception and conference dinner.
https://www.ami.international/events/event?Code=C1054
