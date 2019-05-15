May 14 - May 15, 2019

84 5th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30308-1031 USA

PETnology Americas 2019, produced in collaborative partnership of The Packaging Conference and PETnology, is the only technology-focused PET packaging conference in the Americas. The first event, presented in June 2018, was marked by lively and controversial discussion along the PET packaging value chain with a special focus on sustainability and circular economy. The 2019 edition will take up this thread: Not only do we explore and debate new technologies and value adding developments, but will also stimulate discussion on future scenarios along with the various technological and strategic options for the PET packaging industry.

