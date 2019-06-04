June 02 - June 04, 2019

700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067, USA

The 2019 IMDA Symposium is June 2-4, 2019 at the Cool Springs Marriott, Franklin, TN, USA, and is co-located with the SPE Decorating and Assembly Topical Conference (TopCon).

Featured is a multi-faceted program addressing topics on in-mold labeling of packaging (IML), in-mold decoration of durable products (IMD) and in-mold electronics (IME), including invited papers, panel discussions, interactive workshops and a supplier trade fair. The winners of the 2019 IMDA Awards competition will be honored at the Symposium dinner on June 3, 2019.

