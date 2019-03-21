PAC Plant Tour – Lush Manufacturing

March 21, 2019

35 Jutland Road Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2G6

On the tour, you’ll get an exclusive insight into how all of Lush’s fresh, cruelty-free products – from bubble bars to face masks, massage bars to soaps – are handmade with care and the finest ingredients ethically sourced from across the world. Find out also how Lush keeps sustainability top of mind in every touchpoint of the business, from our manufacturing facilities to our shop floors, and how we’re using new techniques and technology to make the world a greener place for everyone.

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Morning Tour:

9:30am – Registration

10:00am-11:00am – Tour

Presentation & Lunch (Cineplex The Queensway):

11:15am – Arrival and Lunch

11:45am-1:15pm: Presentations and Q&A

Visit event's website