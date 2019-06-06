June 05 - June 06, 2019

1 Seaport Lane Boston, MA 02210

The Robotics Summit & Expo is a multifaceted educational forum and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligent systems products and services. The Robotics Summit provides attendees with hands-on access to the latest design and development solutions for producing robotics and intelligent systems products and services. Gain access to new and exciting concepts in robotics, and see examples of how to put your ideas in motion.

Visit event's website