Ravago Americas acquires Polymer Technology & Services

January 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Polymer distributor Ravago Americas LLC has acquired thermoplastics supplier Polymer Technology & Services LLC (PTS) for an undisclosed amount.

PTS, headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tenn., will become part of Ravago’s Amco Polymers’ business, which distributes commodity, engineering, and specialty polymers throughout North America.

“We continue to grow our business by connecting with high-quality companies that have great people and a strong strategic fit within our businesses,” said Jim Duffy, president of Ravago Holdings Americas. “The PTS culture, market reputation and unique business model are a perfect complement to Amco Polymers. Their experience and focused participation in key markets along with their highly engineered product line create significant opportunities for our business.”

PTS will continue to operate in their current business model until full integration into Amco Polymers occurs later in 2018.

Ravago Americas is part of Ravago Group, a global distributor, reseller, and compounder of commodity, engineering, and specialty plastic and rubber polymers.