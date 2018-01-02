Winpak to expand BOPA film capacity

January 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Winnipeg, Man.-based rigid and flexible packaging supplier Winpak Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary American Biaxis Inc. has started to work on an expansion to add annual production capacity of 11,000 to 14,000 metric tonnes of biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films for sale in North America.

The subsidiary plans to invest over US$40 million on the project including the facility and equipment.

The additional BOPA film production is expected to be available to customers in the second half of 2019.

ABI, also located in Winnipeg, is a majority-owned subsidiary of Winpak. Sojitz Pla- Net Corporation of Japan is the minority shareholder and distributor of the BOPA films in North America.