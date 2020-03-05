Pack Expo East 2020

March 03 - March 05, 2020

1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, United States

Pack Expo East will unite over 400 exhibitors and more than 7,000 industry professionals spanning its 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Attendees and exhibitors can expect to address challenges driving the food, beverage, cannabis, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, personal care, medical device, industrial and household chemical, and other packaged goods industries. The show will be a resource for solutions and insights to improve the sustainability, efficiency, productivity and security of the manufacturing supply chain.

Visit event's website