35th Annual World Petrochemical Conference
March 24 - March 27, 2020
2 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States
This four-day event draws on the theme “20/20 Vision: Forging New Futures,” which will focus on a variety of topics including the energy transition, sustainability, green initiatives, government policy and political implications, as well as regulatory requirements.
