Klöckner Pentaplast named Best Rigid Plastic Film Manufacturer for 2018

May 8, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

The Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Films Division of Germany-based Klöckner Pentaplast (KP) has been named as the Best Rigid Plastic Film Manufacturer by the Global Health and Pharma (GHP) network at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Awards 2018.

KP’s Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Films Division was selected through a combination of votes from GHP’s respected industry partners and its own in-house research.

The award recognizes excellence in packaging and manufacturing services across the world, the GHP said in a statement. GHP analyzed KP’s performance over the past 12 months, its commitment to innovation and manufacturing and quality methods, and even surveyed competitors before arriving at its decision.

“We’re extremely honored to earn this recognition, which is the response to a huge focus on every aspect of the business in the past years,” Tracey Peacock, the president of KP’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Films Division, said in a statement. “We’re glad that our continuing investments in different regions of the world, our new product development pipeline and our focus on services to improve the cycle time of development projects are gaining recognition.”

The Klöckner Pentaplast Group is a global provider of packaging, printing, and specialty applications serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage, and card markets. The company has operations in 13 countries with 19 production sites. It reported sales of US$1.4 billion last year, and currently employs over 3,600 people.