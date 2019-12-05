Leistritz Twin-Screw Extrusion Workshop

December 04 - December 05, 2019
111 W Main St, Clinton, NJ 08809, USA
Leistritz will host its’ annual Twin-Screw Extrusion Workshop on December 4-5, 2019 in NJ. As always, classroom sessions are supplemented by “hands-on” twin screw extrusion operating experience.
A partial list of topics is as follows:
- Co-rotating and counterrotating twin-screw extrusion technology
- How to specify, stage, disassemble, clean, reassemble and design screws
- Techniques for dispersive and/or distributive mixing
- Sequencing of multi-stage process operations
- Devolatilization process techniques and practices
- Scale-up of the twin-screw extrusion process
- Feeders and material handling for pellets, powders and liquids
Visit event's website
https://extruders.leistritz.com/en/news-room/newsletter/twin-screw-workshop.html