Leistritz Pharmaceutical-Nutraceutical Extrusion Seminar

June 12 - June 13, 2019
111 W Main St, Clinton, NJ 08809, USA
Leistritz will host the annual Pharmaceutical-Nutraceutical Extrusion Seminar on June 12-13, 2019. This “hands-on” seminar starts with the basics and explains why twin screw extrusion is a preferred manufacturing method to manufacture consistent, repeatable products.
In addition to Leistritz staff, outside experts from industry and academia will contribute to the program. Some of the topics will include:
- Twin screw extrusion theory and design
- Comparison of co-rotating and counterrotating twin screw extruder technologies
- How to specify, stage, disassemble, clean, reassemble and design screws
- Downstream systems: pelletizing, tubes, filaments, films, molding, foamed, co-extruded parts and unique shape extrusion
- Die design, rheological characterization and computer modelling
- Single screw extrusion theory and designUpstream equipment designs for feeding, material handling and containment
- Staging of unit operations in an extrusion system to facilitate a continuous process
- Scale-up of the extrusion process – R&D, pilot scale and production
- Cleaning and maintenance of extrusion equipment in a cGMP environment
- Equipment and process validation practices and documentation
- Advantages of continuous extrusion as compared to batch processes
- Mixing techniques for poorly soluble and heat/shear sensitive API’s
- New emerging extrusion technologies, i.e. supercritical foaming and co-extrusion
Visit event's website
https://extruders.leistritz.com/en/news-room/newsletter/pharmaceutical-nutraceutical-extrusion-seminar.html