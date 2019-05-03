Automotive Plastics Part Design Seminar

May 01 - May 03, 2019

811 West Square Lake Road Troy, MI 48098 USA

This three day in-depth automotive seminar will provide information on material selection, design procedures, processing techniques, and the assembly methods required when designing with plastics in the automotive field.

Attendees will focus on what to expect from a polymeric material and discuss in detail how to make the design process as easy as possible and fully comply with FMVSS. In addition, this course will enable the automotive OEM and his supplier (1st, 2nd, or 3rd-tier) to have more effective communication. The OEMs will learn how to initiate their concepts on a solid, communal basis, thus allowing for cost-efficiencies and fewer second thoughts when they understand the scientific basis, and the fine tuning that comes with experience. A large number of automotive case histories will explain the step-by-step procedures to successful and robust designs.

