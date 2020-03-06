FenceTech 2020

March 03 - March 06, 2020

100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA

FENCETECH is the largest trade show in our industry with about 7,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors as we continue to partner with the National Ornamental and Miscellaneous Metals Association’s METALfab and the International Door Association’s IDAExpo. Learn about the newest products and techniques, attend industry-specific seminars, get motivated by keynote speakers and participate in continued education and certification classes.

