Plastics Beyond Petroleum

May 12 - May 14, 2020

1 Hotel Road, Newark, New Jersey 07114 USA

A spirit of innovation in the field of chemicals/polymers is brewing; a phenomenon we have not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960’s. Such radical innovations are being necessitated by the lack of indefinite availability/sustainability of fossil fuels and the associated global warming endangering our planet earth. Driven by consumer awareness, BRAND-OWNERS are pushing the manufacturers to respond with technology that takes Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights.

Visit event's website