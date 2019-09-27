September 25 - September 27, 2019

201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

The Southern Automotive Conference is the preeminent trade event dedicated to the automotive industry in the southeastern US. It’s being held September 25-27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference features a trade show, industry outlook briefings, technology seminars, and panels on best practices, along with numerous B2B and networking opportunities.

