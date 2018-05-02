CTMA Plant Tour – Sellick Equipment

May 02, 2018

2131 Roseborough Road, Harrow, ON N0R 1G0

Hosted by the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association.

Number 1 in North America all-terrain forklift sales, Sellick Equipment increased sales and sizes of the current models in their new facility and in recent years a new generation of forklifts was introduced featuring enhanced ergonomics, environment friendly diesel engines, increased lift capacities, and a broad range of models. Entering into their 50th year, they started their humble beginnings in an old garage in 1968, building a single model, to their new state of the art 107,000 sq. ft. facility that offers 14 models with more than 650 option variations.Their forklifts are found in all types of industries including mining, lumber, oil and gas, and construction.

