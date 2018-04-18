PAC Plant Tour: Owens-Illinois

April 18, 2018

100 West Drive Brampton, ON L6T 2J5

Sponsored by PAC, Packaging Consortium.

On April 18th, please join us for a tour of the O.I. Brampton glass plant and see how one of the oldest packaging materials is made. It still holds a very important place in the world of packaging today.

O-I was founded more than 100 years ago, when glass pioneer Michael J. Owens invented the automatic bottle-making machine. O-I glass containers deliver many of the world’s best-known consumer products to people all around the world. With leading positions in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company employs 26,500 employees and has 78 manufacturing facilities in 23 countries. Through new capabilities, new products and new ways to make glass, our unparalleled expertise and global reach make us the world’s leader in glass packaging. With more than 1,800 active patents on our proprietary technology, O-I continues to take the path less traveled, remaining dedicated to the qualities that make our products so eternal and endearing: beauty, versatility and endless sustainability.

