April 18 - April 19, 2018

415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210, USA

Design & Manufacturing New England connects you with over 4,500 engineers and executives — and more than 450 leading suppliers — across New England’s thriving design and manufacturing sector. This powerful, end-to-end industry showcase will cover up-to-the-minute innovations in design software, motion control components, rapid prototyping, 3D printing, wearables, sensors, and more. Explore the full spectrum of cutting-edge solutions you need to make faster, cheaper, and smarter products at the most comprehensive industry event in the region.

