Canadian Plastics

Event

Design & Manufacturing New England


April 18 - April 19, 2018
415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210, USA



Design & Manufacturing New England connects you with over 4,500 engineers and executives — and more than 450 leading suppliers — across New England’s thriving design and manufacturing sector. This powerful, end-to-end industry showcase will cover up-to-the-minute innovations in design software, motion control components, rapid prototyping, 3D printing, wearables, sensors, and more. Explore the full spectrum of cutting-edge solutions you need to make faster, cheaper, and smarter products at the most comprehensive industry event in the region.

Visit event's website
https://design-manufacturing-new-england.designnews.com/?_mc=barter_da_plas2dayr_le_aud_bosr_x_x-PT


Print this page


Related