Simcoe Plastics inks North American distribution agreement with ECOrrect Pvt. Ltd.

Resin supplier Simcoe Plastics Ltd., located in Shanty Bay, Ont., has been named the exclusive distributor of ECOrrect Pvt. Ltd.’s water-soluble thermoplastic resin product range in Canada and the U.S.

The partnership officially commenced in May 2024, with ECOrrect’s products becoming available through Simcoe Plastics’ distribution channels in July 2024.

According to Simcoe Plastics president Kurt Stahl, ECOrrect’s product is a water-soluble resin for film and packaging applications that can process on conventional machinery configured for polyethylene.

“We are thrilled to partner with ECOrrect and bring their groundbreaking and sustainable products to the North American market,” Stahl said. “This agreement aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we believe that ECOrrect will greatly benefit clients by providing a quality product that can run on their existing equipment without modification, and open up new avenues of business.”

Founded in 1980, Simcoe Plastics is a provider of innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective thermoplastic resins, additives and plastics processing solutions. The company supplies to multiple market segments.

ECOrrect was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Gujarat, India, and offers a range of bio-degradable and sustainable polymers. The company’s plastic granules are said to be completely biodegradable in just three months under the soil and in a few days in the water. These granules possess the exact properties of plastic, ECOrrect officials said, but are the first phthalate-free certified materials.