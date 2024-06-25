DuPont buying medical parts molder Donatelle Plastics

In a move to expand its healthcare portfolio, chemical maker DuPont Co. is buying Donatelle Plastics Inc., a New Brighton, Minn.-based medical device injection molder, for an undisclosed amount.

In a June 25 news release, DuPont officials noted that its healthcare exposure within the Industrial Solutions line of its Electronics & Industrial (E&I) segment currently includes Spectrum, a medical device component maker; and Liveo, which makes silicone solutions for healthcare applications. “The acquisition of Donatelle Plastics…will bring complementary advanced technologies and capabilities including medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly, and tool building,” the release said. “Donatelle Plastics…has a strong financial growth profile aligned to attractive therapeutic areas including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, and orthopedic extremities.”

Donatelle Plastics was founded in 1967 and employs more than 400.

“We’re excited for this next chapter in Donatelle’s journey and for our team of highly talented and skilled employees to join DuPont,” said Donatelle Plastics president Treasa Springett. “As a part of a broader healthcare offering, we will have even greater impact on patient outcomes by enabling the innovation and development of next generation devices for patients worldwide.”

The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2024.