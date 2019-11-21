Nexeo Plastics and Gendon Polymer sign distribution agreement for North America

November 21, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastics resin distributor Nexeo Plastics has signed its second new distribution agreement of the month, and is now distributing Gendon Polymer Services Inc.’s specialty polymers and compounds in North America, serving the high-performance specialty wire and cable marketplace.

The Gendon product families – which include Genflam, Genfil, and GenNex compound lines – cover a range of industries, including oil and gas, transportation, industrial and utility, communications, alternative energy, masterbatches, and military shipboard.

“Our goal is to create market-leading, specific-use compounds that meet the needs of a wide range of customers for the wire and cable market,” said Doug Burwell, Gendon’s president and general manager. “Our thermoplastic and thermoset low-smoke, zero-halogen compounds give superb temperature and flame retardant properties, offering our customers the flexibility, advanced technology and tailored solutions they require. The partnership with Nexeo Plastics will enable us to enhance our customer relationships in North America and extend our reach through a proven distribution leader.”

“We are excited to join forces with Gendon to market their advanced products to customers requiring high-performance materials,” said Shawn Williams, Nexeo Plastics’ president and CEO. “Their comprehensive product line and industry reach fits perfectly with our market-focused distribution model and commercial platform to strengthen our position with wire and cable customers across North America.”

Nexeo Plastics is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Earlier in November, the firm announced a distribution agreement with DSM Engineering Plastics.