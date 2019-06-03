Plast-Ex kicks off on June 4 in Toronto

June 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The three-day Plast-Ex 2019 show in Toronto kicks off on Tuesday, June 4 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Plast-Ex 2019 is part of the Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Expo Toronto, a co-located event that brings Plast-Ex together with four other advanced manufacturing events — Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), PackEx, and Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) — on one show floor.

This all-in-one, industry-wide event lets you explore the latest trends and technologies across automation, robotics, energy efficiency, packaging, plastics, and more to accelerate your business goals and career.

Top companies and start-ups will be exhibiting state-of-the-art solutions at Plast-Ex, which makes this your chance to understand the technologies, processes, and services that can help you improve product quality and reduce your time, waste, and costs. Plast-Ex 2019 also offers plastics professionals and top suppliers from across the industry opportunities to meet and network, and to connect with leaders and visionaries at the forefront of the industry.

Top attendee titles include engineer, executive manager, owner, machine maintenance, mold design, production manager, manufacturer, purchaser, research and development, and quality control consul. Educational opportunities on the show floor will cover the latest breakthroughs in automation and robotics, design and manufacturing, packaging, plastics, and processing. Attend presentations, demonstrations, roundtables, meet-ups, and innovation tours that can help you unlock the full potential of your projects.

For more information on Plast-Ex 2019, visit this link.