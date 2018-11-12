Montreal’s Expoplast trade show kicks off on Nov. 14

November 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

The two-day Expoplast trade show kicks off tomorrow in Montreal.

The only plastics trade show in Canada this year, Expoplast will be held in the Palais des congrès de Montréal on Nov. 14 and 15, 2018. As in previous years, Expoplast is one part of a comprehensive advanced manufacturing trade show and conference that also brings together PACKEX, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing and Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) under one umbrella.

Hundreds of processing machinery and auxiliary equipment makers, material suppliers, automation makers, mold and die makers, and more will exhibit their latest technologies.

The theme of this year’s event is smart manufacturing, aspects of which will be explored during panel discussions and presentations at Centre Stage on the show floor.

The first panel will convene at 11:00 AM on Nov. 14 to discuss the evolution of collaborative robotics, including best practices in terms of worker interaction and safety. The second panel, to be held at 12:00 PM on Nov. 14, will discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing space. On the following day, Nov. 15, two panel discussions will debate trends in manufacturing and automation. At 1:00 PM, a panel of experts will discuss the ramifications of Industry 4.0 on manufacturing today and tomorrow. And at 3:00 PM, an overview of automation trends will take place. All of the sessions will take place at Centre Stage (booth 2517) and are free to event attendees.

For more on Expoplast, visit the event website at this link.