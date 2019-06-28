Magna wins Ford’s global supplier award

June 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Aurora, Ont.-based automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. was recognized as a top-performing global supplier by Ford Motor Company with a Silver Quality World Excellence Award at the automaker’s 21st annual supplier awards ceremony in late June.

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top- performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product development and purchasing officer. “Suppliers like Magna play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”

Silver awards recognize supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year. Magna won its award by supplying Ford with hydroformed body components from its plant in Shanghai, China.

“It’s an honour to once again be recognized by Ford for contributions we make to their worldwide vehicle programs,” said Magna CEO Don Walker. “Congratulations as well to the team at our Cosma Shanghai plant, this marks three consecutive years they have achieved this award, which speaks to their dedication and consistency.”

The recognition by Ford comes about two weeks after Magna was honoured at General Motors’ 27th annual supplier awards as a Supplier of the Year for its driveline systems technologies. It marked the third time that Magna has received the award for driveline systems supplied to GM vehicles.