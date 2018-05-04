Magna wins GM Supplier of the Year awards

May 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts supplier Magna International won two General Motors Supplier of the Year awards at the GM’s 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Orlando, Fla.

One example of the lighting that Aurora, Ont.-based Magna supplies GM is the D-Optic LED headlamp, an industry-first that uses multiple high-power LEDs and can be custom-developed to a vehicle’s specific styling. This technology debuted on the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and provides a unique design while also improving forward visibility.

In the driveline area Magna supplies GM with products such as the single-speed Actimax transfer case, two-speed Ultimax transfer case, electronic limited slip differential and Actimax beveloid transfer case. “These products provide a variety of benefits to GM vehicles, including improved handling and performance, dynamic four-wheel and all-wheel drive, and optimized fuel efficiency,” Magna said. Magna’s powertrain portfolio covers a wide range of architectures and is positioned to support increased electrification in vehicles.

“Thank you to our long-time customer General Motors for presenting us with these prestigious awards,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s chief technology officer. “We are proud to be recognized for the continuous innovation across our company.”