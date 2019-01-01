Marmit Plastics Inc 20930 118A Ave, Edmonton, AB, T5L1K5, Canada marmitplastics.com/



Year established: 1992

Marmit Plastics Inc was founded in Grande Prairie, AB in 1990. Since then, MPI have been recognized as industry leaders in rotational molding in Alberta.

Fast forward 25 years. Marmit Plastics Inc now has two locations – Grande Prairie and Edmonton. MPI have helped hundreds of clients globally with their rotational molding and site storage needs. The innovative products, processes, and service structure have helped MPI grow and thrive for a quarter of a century.

MPI is still a family-owned business with a strong sense of values. The team takes pride in finding our clients cost-effective solutions to the challenges they face on a daily basis in their own industries.

