Year established: 1930
Number of employees: 35
Chantler Packages Inc.880 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, Ontario, L5E 1E1, Canada www.chantlerpackages.com
Chantler Packages is a manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging. We specialize in high-quality packaging for food. Top-notch flexographic printing is a source of pride for us and we also provide slitting and converting services. Through our One World Sourcing program, we are able to get you the film and converting services for any specialty films you require. Call us today!
PlantsChantler Packages Inc., Mississauga, ON
Sales OfficesChantler Packages Inc., Mississauga, ON
Quality ISOISO 9001:2015
