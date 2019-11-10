Hahn Group buys robotics integrator REI Automation

November 10, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

German robotic automation maker Hahn Group has acquired REI Automation, a South Carolina-based industrial automation integrator.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Hahn said the acquisition “adds a hub in the important industrial area of the Southeast and strengthens its regional coverage in the United States.”

“We found a passionate team with an impressive track record building the company in the past and ambitious plans to develop it further,” said Philipp Unterhalt, Hahn’s managing director. “We are ready to support REI Automation on its further journey and are delighted to have them on board.”

REI Automation, which has 80 employees and US$25 million in revenue since 2015, will continue to operate under existing management.

“We are excited to begin planning with a partner who has all the experience in bringing a company to the next level,” said Grant Phillips, CEO of REI Automation. “For REI Automation and its clients, the transaction is a very important step into a reliable and sustainable future.”

In October 2018, Hahn acquired the assets of Boston-based Rethink Robotics, which was known for both the Baxter and Sawyer collaborative robots ( or “cobots”), which used animated faces to communicate with their co-workers, and were designed for easy programmability and to work safely alongside humans.